EU Council Trade Meeting Canceled - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The trade meeting of the EU Council was canceled, the press service of the council said Tuesday.

"The off-the-record press briefing on #FACtrade has been cancelled due to the postponement of the Council meeting.

New dates are not yet available," the council's press service said on Twitter.

According to the agenda on the council website, "The Foreign Affairs (Trade) Council scheduled for 12 March 2020 has been postponed until further notice."