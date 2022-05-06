UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 01:30 AM

EU Countries Ask to Change New Package of Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Germany and a number of other European Union countries asked to amend the sixth package of sanctions against Russia prepared by the European Commission, dpa reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

Berlin asks to tighten measures against Russia's Sberbank and to limit cooperation with Russia in the nuclear field. However, the agency did not specify which measures were proposed by Berlin, while noting that the EC does not plan to ban deals with Sberbank and freeze its assets.

In addition, disputes reportedly continue on the topic of the oil embargo. Hungary and Slovakia, which were granted an exemption and can buy Russian oil for 20 months as compared to other countries that are allowed to buy oil only for the next six months, consider these exceptions insufficient, while the Czech Republic and Bulgaria want the same exceptions for themselves. Cyprus, Malta, and Greece also express concerns about an oil embargo, as they believe that their shipping companies will suffer from this measure, according to the news agency.

Netherlands and Germany also asked to find justifications for the ban on the Russian broadcasters Rossiya 24, RTR Planet, and tv Center so that the EU cannot be reproached for limiting freedom of speech, the news agency said. The two countries insisted that "it must be clear that these broadcasters are propaganda channels."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions, targeting Sberbank and three big Russian state-owned broadcasters, as well as high-ranking military and individuals involved in the operation in Ukraine. The package also includes a gradual oil embargo.

