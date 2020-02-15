UrduPoint.com
Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:30 AM

EU Countries at UN Security Council Demand Lasting Ceasefire in Idlib - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) EU member states of the UN Security Council in a joint statement on Friday called for a sustainable ceasefire in Syria's province of Idlib.

"We call for a sustainable ceasefire, and call upon the UN and the Special Envoy, in particular, to spare no effort in this regard," Estonian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sven Jurgenson said, reading the joint statement.

In their statement, the EU member states expressed the grave concern about the recent escalation in Syria that has already displaced more than 830,000 people since December 1.

"This is one of the worst manmade displacements that we have seen anywhere in the world in years," Jurgenson pointed out.

He added that all parties to the conflict must allow unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need of assistance.

The Syrian government and its allies have launched a campaign against the opposition-held areas in Idlib and Aleppo provinces, attempting to clear the final strongholds for militants attempting to overthrow the government of President Bashar Assad, according to media reports.

