UrduPoint.com

EU Countries At UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation Of Minsk Agreements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 12:34 AM

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

The EU member states in a joint statement read at the UN Security Council reiterated their support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and called for the full implementation of the Minsk accords

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The EU member states in a joint statement read at the UN Security Council reiterated their support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and called for the full implementation of the Minsk accords.

"We, European Union member states - France, Germany, Ireland, Estonia, joined today by Albania, Norway and the EU delegation - reiterate our full support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," the statement said as read by French envoy Nicolas de Riviere. "We call for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements starting with unconditional observance of the ceasefire."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine France Norway European Union Germany Minsk Independence Ireland Estonia Albania

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

38 seconds ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

41 seconds ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

43 seconds ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

45 seconds ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

23 minutes ago
 APHC demands for early release of Naheeda

APHC demands for early release of Naheeda

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>