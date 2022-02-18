EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

The EU member states in a joint statement read at the UN Security Council reiterated their support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and called for the full implementation of the Minsk accords

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The EU member states in a joint statement read at the UN Security Council reiterated their support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and called for the full implementation of the Minsk accords.

"We, European Union member states - France, Germany, Ireland, Estonia, joined today by Albania, Norway and the EU delegation - reiterate our full support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," the statement said as read by French envoy Nicolas de Riviere. "We call for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements starting with unconditional observance of the ceasefire."