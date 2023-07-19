Open Menu

EU Countries Bordering Ukraine Ask To Extend Grain Import Ban Until End Of Year - Warsaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The countries bordering Ukraine have asked the European Commission to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain into the European Union at least until the end of the year, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said on Wednesday.

"Our joint position is that the (grain import) ban should be extended at least until the end of the year," Telus after the meeting of agricultural ministers of countries bordering Ukraine.

The ban of the European Commission on the four types of grain has been effective, the official said.

"At our meeting, we signed a common position of five countries regarding, first of all, the extension of the ban on the import of four types of grain. The restrictions imposed by the European Commission on these four types of grain have shown an unexpectedly positive effect," Telus added.

