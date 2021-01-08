EU Countries Can Not Contract COVID-19 Vaccines Individually - Von Der Leyen

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:52 PM

EU countries must purchase COVID-19 vaccines only through joint negotiations, plus the bloc has enough vaccines as it is, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Friday, when asked about the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) EU countries must purchase COVID-19 vaccines only through joint negotiations, plus the bloc has enough vaccines as it is, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Friday, when asked about the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Vladimir Putin had a call, discussing cooperation in the fight against the pandemic with an emphasis on possible prospects of joint vaccine production.

"The only framework we are negotiating in is as 27, we do this together, and no member state on this legal binding basis is allowed to negotiate in parallel or to have a contract in parallel ... With the portfolio we have right now, as I have said, the whole portfolio covers 2.3 billion doses of vaccine, so this is more than enough to vaccinate the whole European population," von der Leyen said at a briefing.

