EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security Data-Sharing Project - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 09:37 PM

A number of EU countries are worried about sharing confidential information on their companies' production capacities with the European Commission as part of efforts to boost defense cooperation, the Euractiv news outlet reported on Tuesday, citing EU diplomats

EU member states are concerned that the commission is granting itself sweeping powers with few guarantees that sensitive industry information will be adequately protected, the report said.

One of the sources told Euractiv that it was necessary to understand how the EU executive would dispose of the data and whether it could share it with other countries. According to diplomats, it is unclear how and why the commission would use this information.

The European Commission is proposing to give it access to data on production capacity, stock levels and the supply chain. It also wants the right to prioritize orders for defense companies. Furthermore, arms manufacturers may be allowed to export munitions and their components without the permission of the countries in which they are registered.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 by providing various types of weapons to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.

NATO Ukraine Russia Kiev February May

