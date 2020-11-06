UrduPoint.com
EU Countries May Get Access To Third Countries' Vaccines If Needed Urgently - Commission

EU Countries May Get Access to Third Countries' Vaccines If Needed Urgently - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) EU states may get access to coronavirus vaccines of third countries if they need them urgently, health spokesman for the European Commission Stefan De Keersmaecker said Friday.

Earlier this week, Hungary said it would start importing a Russian coronavirus vaccine in December in small doses.

"There are limited derogations that allow member states to temporarily use the distribution of unauthorized products in emergency situations. In those cases member states carry the liability following such temporary use.

What is important, however, from our point of view is safety, as I said in the beginning, is key concern," De Keersmaecker said, when asked about Hungary's plan to buy Russia's vaccine and possibly China's as well.

The spokesman said the bloc was in talks with European manufacturers and there were no vaccine negotiations with Russia or China at the moment. However, vaccines from third parties might become available in the European Union if they pass the certification.

