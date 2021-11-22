EU Countries Push Fewer Migrants Back to Belarus - Lukashenko

The European Union countries push fewer migrants over the border back to Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, adding that some 150 people are currently located at the entire border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The European Union countries push fewer migrants over the border back to Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, adding that some 150 people are currently located at the entire border.

"They (migrants) are caught there already on the German border or in the center of Poland .., they are brought to the border and pushed to our part of the border. But now there are much fewer migrants (pushed to Belarus)," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency, adding that some 150 people are located at the entire border now.