EU Countries Push For Outdoor Smoking And Vaping Bans
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) EU countries agreed Tuesday on a push for stricter anti-smoking rules, backing bans on smoking and vaping in many outdoor areas including playgrounds and cafe patios.
A recommendation inviting member states to crack down on second-hand smoke and vapour was adopted by health ministers from the bloc's 27 nations meeting in Brussels.
"Today's agreement is a crucial step towards our goal of a tobacco-free generation in Europe, and is critical in protecting our children and young people from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke," said the EU's health commissioner, Oliver Varhelyi.
The recommendation is non-binding, as health is a competence of individual member states.
But it gives an indication of the policies governments could pursue in the future as they seek to reduce smoke-related deaths and ailments.
It passed with all countries voting in favour apart from Germany and Greece, which abstained, underscoring some political divisions on the issue.
Last week, the European Parliament voted against a similar text.
The document approved on Tuesday calls on EU countries to extend restrictions in place for cigarettes to cover "emerging products", such as heated tobacco devices and electronic cigarettes that are increasingly popular with young people.
Governments should "provide effective protection" from aerosols emitted by these in indoor environments such as offices and public buildings.
Following an initial proposal put forward by the European Commission in September, the text says such protection should also be granted in some outdoor areas.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
More Stories From World
-
Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza51 seconds ago
-
China curbs exports of key chipmaking components to US21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through trade, connectivity31 minutes ago
-
After floods, Spain records warmest November ever31 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar signs Charter of ECO Clean Energy Center1 hour ago
-
France risks fresh political crisis in no-confidence vote1 hour ago
-
Wildlife commission lowers European wolf protections2 hours ago
-
Death toll in Thailand flooding jumps to 252 hours ago
-
Khunjerab Pass achieves milestone with year-round operation starting December2 hours ago
-
Australian tennis great Neale Fraser dies aged 912 hours ago
-
China-Pak trade coop flourishes with 9 deals worth RMB 1.918b signed2 hours ago
-
Finnish authorities probe new damaged internet cable2 hours ago