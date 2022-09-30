UrduPoint.com

EU Countries Reach Initial Agreement On New Package Of Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 03:50 PM

EU Countries Reach Initial Agreement on New Package of Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) European Union countries reached an initial agreement on a new package of sanctions against Russia on Friday, Reuters reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Ambassadors of the 27 EU countries discussed the proposals and gave a preliminary green light to them, the three sources were quoted as saying by the news agency.

The final decision on the new sanctions package is expected next week, Reuters reported, citing the sources.

