UrduPoint.com

EU Countries Say Concerned Over Escalation Of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 07:19 PM

EU Countries Say Concerned Over Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom on Saturday expressed serious concern over the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and condemned hostile actions taken by the two countries against each other

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom on Saturday expressed serious concern over the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and condemned hostile actions taken by the two countries against each other.

"France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom, express their grave concern in the face of the continuing, growing violence in the occupied Palestinian territories. We strongly condemn recent terrorist attacks that killed Israeli citizens ... We also strongly condemn indiscriminate violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians, including destruction of homes and properties," a joint statement published by the German Foreign Ministry read.

The EU countries urged Palestine and Israel to stop all unilateral actions threatening peace in the region, while also saying that all those responsible must be held fully accountable and brought to justice.

The statement also called on the parties to the conflict to refrain from disrupting the fragile de-escalation process and to fulfill the commitments made at an emergency meeting held by delegations from Jordan, Palestine, the United States, Israel, and Egypt in the Jordanian city of Aqaba in late February in an attempt to reduce tensions in the West Bank.

"We urge the Israeli government to reverse its recent decision to advance the construction of more than 7,000 settlement building units across the occupied West Bank and to legalize settlement outposts," the statement added.

New clashes in the West Bank between Palestinians and Jewish settlers coincided with the convening of the high-level meeting in Aqaba. After the meeting, Israel pledged to suspend settlement activity in the West Bank for several months. Representatives of the five countries agreed to meet again in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh in March.

Since the beginning of 2023, the situation in the West Bank, especially in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, has become much more complicated due to ongoing raids by the Israeli armed forces against the Palestinians. The Palestinian Ministry of Health has said that January and February 2023 saw the highest number of Palestinians killed since 2000.

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Palestine Egypt France German Bank Germany Nablus Spain Italy United Kingdom Poland United States January February March Jew All From Government

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sult ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sultans

12 minutes ago
 ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-af ..

ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-affected people in Syria

20 minutes ago
 Number of Confirmed Measles Cases in Armenia Rises ..

Number of Confirmed Measles Cases in Armenia Rises to 12 - Health Ministry

49 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of famous singer Saleem Raza bei ..

Birth anniversary of famous singer Saleem Raza being observed

49 minutes ago
 Turkish president meets Turkish Cypriot leader in ..

Turkish president meets Turkish Cypriot leader in Istanbul

49 minutes ago
 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.