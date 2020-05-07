UrduPoint.com
EU Countries See Up To 60% Increase In Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown - WHO

The World Health Organization's (WHO) European Director, Hans Henri P. Kluge, said on Thursday that EU member states saw a growth of up to 60 percent in domestic violence amid the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown measures that are forcing people to stay at home for weeks

"WHO is deeply troubled by the reports from many countries ... of increases in interpersonal violence, including violence against women and men by their intimate partners and against children because of the COVID-19 response. Member states are reporting up to a 60 percent increase in emergency calls by women subjected to violence by their intimate partners in April this year compared to last," Kluge said during a briefing.

The official added that online inquiries to violence prevention support hotlines have risen by up to five times.

"Our United Nations partner, [United Nations Population Fund] UNFPA, has sounded the alarm loud and clear [that] if lockdowns were to continue for six months we would expect an extra 31 million cases of gender-based violence globally," Kluge noted.

Domestic violence has become a major cause for concern among international and non-governmental organizations around the world since the pandemic has locked people inside their homes, oftentimes, with their abusers.

