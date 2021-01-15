EU Countries Should Discuss Vaccination Certificate - von der Leyen

EU member states should discuss a potential vaccination certificate and whether a PCR test result can be used for free travel within the European Union, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021)

"You could always combine either a certificate, or a negative Covid test if you did not have access to vaccination so far," von der Leyen told a press conference, stressing the need to find a balance that would be fair to those who could and could not vaccinate.