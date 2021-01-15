UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Countries Should Discuss Vaccination Certificate - Von Der Leyen

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:36 PM

EU Countries Should Discuss Vaccination Certificate - von der Leyen

EU member states should discuss a potential vaccination certificate and whether a PCR test result can be used for free travel within the European Union, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) EU member states should discuss a potential vaccination certificate and whether a PCR test result can be used for free travel within the European Union, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"You could always combine either a certificate, or a negative Covid test if you did not have access to vaccination so far," von der Leyen told a press conference, stressing the need to find a balance that would be fair to those who could and could not vaccinate.

Related Topics

European Union

Recent Stories

All Vietnamese Citizens Above 60 Years Old to Be C ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Approval Rating Plunges to New Low of 29% Af ..

4 minutes ago

Ershad praises British Parliamentarians for raisin ..

4 minutes ago

Hundreds of Hazardous Buried Landfills Discovered ..

4 minutes ago

RMC places century old birth, death, land records

17 minutes ago

Turkmenistan opens gas pumping station with eye on ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.