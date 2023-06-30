BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) European leaders are ready to contribute, together with partners, to future commitments to ensure Ukraine's security, according to the conclusions of the two-day summit in Brussels.

"The European Union and Member States stand ready to contribute, together with partners, to future security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, deter acts of aggression and resist destabilisation efforts," the document titled European Council Conclusions on Ukraine and Security and Defence read.

The European Union will "swiftly consider the modalities of such contribution," the document read.