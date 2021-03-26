UrduPoint.com
EU Countries To Continue Supporting Civil Society In Russia - Macron

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

EU Countries to Continue Supporting Civil Society in Russia - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The European Union countries will continue supporting Russia's civil society, French President Emmanuel Macron said after the first day of the European Council's online summit.

According to the French president, the EU leaders confirmed their united stance that includes both sending a strong message to Moscow and outlining the path of necessary cooperation.

"In light of that, we will continue supporting the [Russian] civil society, which we cannot leave out," Macron said late on Thursday.

The relations between Moscow and the EU have become strained after the latter had sanctioned Russia's Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin, Federal Penitentiary Service head Alexander Kalashnikov and National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov over the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

