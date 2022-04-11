EU Countries to Jointly Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Baerbock

The EU countries will jointly increases arms deliveries to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters on Monday

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The EU countries will jointly increases arms deliveries to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters on Monday.

"We, as the European Union, as friends of Ukraine, will intensify these arms deliveries in the future," Baerbock said after the Foreign Affair Council meeting.