UrduPoint.com

EU Countries To Jointly Increase Arms Deliveries To Ukraine - Baerbock

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 08:21 PM

EU Countries to Jointly Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Baerbock

The EU countries will jointly increases arms deliveries to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters on Monday

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The EU countries will jointly increases arms deliveries to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters on Monday.

"We, as the European Union, as friends of Ukraine, will intensify these arms deliveries in the future," Baerbock said after the Foreign Affair Council meeting.

Related Topics

Ukraine German European Union

Recent Stories

USC Ramzan relief package monitoring continues

USC Ramzan relief package monitoring continues

46 seconds ago
 Bayern aim to 'punish' Villarreal's missed chances ..

Bayern aim to 'punish' Villarreal's missed chances

47 seconds ago
 IGP praises policemen for maintaining law & order ..

IGP praises policemen for maintaining law & order during NA session

49 seconds ago
 SECP registers 2,354 new companies in March

SECP registers 2,354 new companies in March

50 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Niazi asks authorities concerned to ..

Prime Minister Niazi asks authorities concerned to complete reorganization work ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to promote tourism in Shangla: S ..

Govt taking steps to promote tourism in Shangla: Shaukat

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.