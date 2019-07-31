EU countries to share out 131 migrants blocked by Italy

European countries have come to an agreement on how to share responsibility for 131 migrants who were blocked on board the vessel Gregoretti by Italian authorities

An EU Commission spokeswoman told AFP that France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and Portugal would join the Italian church in caring for the migrants.