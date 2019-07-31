EU Countries To Share Out 131 Migrants Blocked By Italy
Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:35 PM
European countries have come to an agreement on how to share responsibility for 131 migrants who were blocked on board the vessel Gregoretti by Italian authorities
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :European countries have come to an agreement on how to share responsibility for 131 migrants who were blocked on board the vessel Gregoretti by Italian authorities.
An EU Commission spokeswoman told AFP that France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and Portugal would join the Italian church in caring for the migrants.