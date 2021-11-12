EU Countries, US, UK Accuse Belarus of Trying to Destabilize Situation in EU With Migrants

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Four EU member states that have seats in the UN Security Council - Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway - the United Kingdom and the United States as well as Albania have accused Belarus of trying to destabilize the situation in the European Union with the use of migrants.

"We, the current European Union members of the Security Council, Estonia, France and Ireland, joined today by the Security Council members, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States and the incoming Security Council member Albania, condemn the orchestrated instrumentalisation of human beings whose lives and wellbeing have been put in danger for political purposes by Belarus, with the objective of destabilizing neighbouring countries and the European Union's external border and diverting attention away from its own increasing human rights violations," the joint statement, read out by Estonian Ambassador Sven Jurgenson in the UN Security Council, said.