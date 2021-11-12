UrduPoint.com

EU Countries, US, UK Calling For Strong International Reaction To Belarusian Activities

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:40 AM

EU Countries, US, UK Calling for Strong International Reaction to Belarusian Activities

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Four EU member states that have seats in the UN Security Council - Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway - the United Kingdom and the United States as well as Albania have called for a strong international reaction to the Belarusian activities regarding the migration crisis on the border with Poland.

In a joint statement read out by Estonian Ambassador Sven Jurgenson in the UN Security Council, the countries accused Belarus of triggering a border migration crisis to exert pressure on the EU.

"This tactic is unacceptable and calls for a strong international reaction and cooperation in order to hold Belarus accountable.

  It demonstrates how the (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime has become a threat to regional stability. We call on the Belarusian authorities to stop these inhumane actions and not to put people's lives at risk. International organisations need to be provided with immediate and unhindered access to people therein to deliver humanitarian assistance," the joint statement read.

"The Belarusian authorities should understand that putting pressure on the European Union in this way, through a cynical instrumentalisation of migrants, will not succeed," the statement added.

Related Topics

United Nations France Norway European Union Ireland Estonia Albania United Kingdom Belarus Poland United States Border

Recent Stories

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

2 hours ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

2 hours ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.