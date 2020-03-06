EU countries welcome Syria ceasefire, urge aid access

EU countries gave a cautious welcome Friday to a Russian-Turkish ceasefire in Syria but urged warring parties to allow in more humanitarian aid

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :EU countries gave a cautious welcome Friday to a Russian-Turkish ceasefire in Syria but urged warring parties to allow in more humanitarian aid.

Foreign ministers from the 27 EU states held talks in Zagreb on the crisis in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, where Ankara is battling Moscow-backed government forces.

A ceasefire came into force at midnight aiming to halt intense fighting that has sparked a humanitarian crisis and raised fears of Turkish and Russian armies clashing.

"For sure I am pleased for the ceasefire, the ceasefire is good news. At least it's goodwill, let's see how it works," Josep Borrell said.

Nearly a million civilians have fled their homes due to the Idlib fighting, dubbed by the United Nations the worst humanitarian emergency since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

The ministers called "in the strongest possible terms" for the ceasefire to be implemented to protect civilians and "to enable the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance by the international community".

The EU has announced 60 million Euros ($68 million) in humanitarian assistance for northwest Syria, as part of a 170 million euro package for those in need across the war-torn country.

But Borrell warned that logistics were a bigger challenge than financing -- the difficulties of trucking in supplies to feed and shelter a million people in the middle of winter.

"It is important now to concentrate on humanitarian aid and I would welcome if Russia would respect the concept of humanitarian aid corridors to be widened," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

Ireland's Simon Coveney said there was "relief" among EU countries at news of the ceasefire.