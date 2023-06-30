EU Countries With Partners to Look for Ways to Use Russian Assets - Brussels Summit Doc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The countries of the European Union will look for ways to use Russia's frozen assets together with partners under European and International law, according to the conclusions of the two-day summit in Brussels.

"The European Council took stock of the work done regarding Russia's immobilised assets, and invites the Council, the High Representative and the Commission to take work forward, in accordance with EU and international law, and in coordination with partners," the document titled European Council Conclusions on Ukraine and Security and Defence read.