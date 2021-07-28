EU Counts on Baghdad in Addressing Irregular Migration of Iraqis Into Lithuania - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, in a Wednesday talk with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, expressed concern about the increased number of Iraqi citizens illegally crossing from Belarus into Lithuania, urging Iraq to assist in tackling the challenge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, in a Wednesday talk with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, expressed concern about the increased number of Iraqi citizens illegally crossing from Belarus into Lithuania, urging Iraq to assist in tackling the challenge.

"Good conversation w/ Iraqi Foreign Minister @Fuad_Hussein1 yesterday on how to tackle increased number of Iraqi citizens irregularly crossing from Belarus into Lithuania. This is an issue of concern not only for one Member State but for the entire EU.

We count on Iraq's support," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Lithuania has recently become a new "eastern frontline" for the influx of illegal migrants many of them Iraqis, Iranians, and Syrians from Belarus. On July 2, the Baltic country declared an emergency over the worsening situation and sought assistance from its EU partners to handle the migration crisis.

According to the latest official statistics, the authorities have detained over 2,800 migrants since early 2021, which is 35 times more than in the whole of 2020.