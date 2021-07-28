UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Counts On Baghdad In Addressing Irregular Migration Of Iraqis Into Lithuania - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

EU Counts on Baghdad in Addressing Irregular Migration of Iraqis Into Lithuania - Borrell

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, in a Wednesday talk with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, expressed concern about the increased number of Iraqi citizens illegally crossing from Belarus into Lithuania, urging Iraq to assist in tackling the challenge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, in a Wednesday talk with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, expressed concern about the increased number of Iraqi citizens illegally crossing from Belarus into Lithuania, urging Iraq to assist in tackling the challenge.

"Good conversation w/ Iraqi Foreign Minister @Fuad_Hussein1 yesterday on how to tackle increased number of Iraqi citizens irregularly crossing from Belarus into Lithuania. This is an issue of concern not only for one Member State but for the entire EU.

We count on Iraq's support," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Lithuania has recently become a new "eastern frontline" for the influx of illegal migrants many of them Iraqis, Iranians, and Syrians from Belarus. On July 2, the Baltic country declared an emergency over the worsening situation and sought assistance from its EU partners to handle the migration crisis.

According to the latest official statistics, the authorities have detained over 2,800 migrants since early 2021, which is 35 times more than in the whole of 2020.

Related Topics

Twitter Iraq Belarus Lithuania July 2020 From

Recent Stories

PTI's Baryar close to victory in Sialkot by-poll: ..

10 minutes ago

Flooding Kills Two in Pakistan's Islamabad - Repor ..

10 minutes ago

Torrential rains play havoc in various parts of AJ ..

23 minutes ago

Five ANA soldiers returned to Afghanistan after du ..

23 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 10 in transformer blast

23 minutes ago

Gunmen kill personnel of Levies Force in Khuzdar

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.