EU Counts On Negotiations, Political Solution For Situation In Persian Gulf - Merkel

EU Counts on Negotiations, Political Solution for Situation in Persian Gulf - Merkel

The European Union is concerned over the worsening situation in the Persian Gulf and expects a political solution to the crisis to be formed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, a day after Iran downed a US surveillance drone over its territorial waters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The European Union is concerned over the worsening situation in the Persian Gulf and expects a political solution to the crisis to be formed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, a day after Iran downed a US surveillance drone over its territorial waters.

"Naturally, we are worried about the situation and we're counting on diplomatic negotiations [and] a political solution to a very tense situation [in the Persian Gulf]," Merkel said at a press conference during the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

On Thursday, Tehran said that its Revolutionary Guards shot down a US spy drone over Iran's territorial waters.

The incident strained the already tense relationship between the rival nations.

Iran immediately urged the international community to push the United States to halt its destabilizing actions in the Persian Gulf region, while US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that he was "in no hurry" to respond to Iran's downing of the drone.

In the meantime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia was extremely concerned about the situation in the Gulf region and called on all parties involved to show restraint.

