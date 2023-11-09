Open Menu

EU Court Advisor Recommends New Ruling In Apple Tax Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

EU court advisor recommends new ruling in Apple tax case

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The European Court of Justice's top legal advisor recommended on Thursday that an EU court make a new ruling in the long-running 13-billion-euro ($14-billion) tax case between Apple and Brussels.

The landmark case is one of the most fierce battles between the European Commission and big tech, dating back to 2016 when the EU's executive arm accused Ireland of allowing Apple to escape 13 billion Euros in taxes.

The EU claimed that, between 2003 and 2014, Apple parked untaxed revenue earned in Europe, Africa, the middle East and India in Ireland, which is the European hub for big tech.

Brussels alleged that this amounted to illegal "state aid" by Ireland.

The opinion of Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella is not binding on the court, but it will be influential and taken as a sign of the direction the case is taking.

