UrduPoint.com

EU Court Annuls 1-bn-euro Antitrust Fine Against Intel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 04:24 PM

EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against Intel

An EU court on Wednesday annulled a 1.06 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine against US chipmaker giant Intel, finding that Brussels had failed to adequately prove anti-competitive practices in a key aspect of the case, a statement said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :An EU court on Wednesday annulled a 1.06 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine against US chipmaker giant Intel, finding that Brussels had failed to adequately prove anti-competitive practices in a key aspect of the case, a statement said.

The decision by the Luxembourg-based General Court came 12 years after the original fine -- the bloc's fourth biggest ever -- and could face a fresh appeal to the EU's highest court by the European Commission.

Related Topics

Fine Brussels Euro Billion Court

Recent Stories

China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower We ..

China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 China's new ambassador to Australia looks to bolst ..

China's new ambassador to Australia looks to bolster bilateral relations

3 minutes ago
 One more dengue case reported in Punjab

One more dengue case reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Tarin says govt to frame programs to improve incom ..

Tarin says govt to frame programs to improve income of different segments

33 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian troop build-up 'insufficient' ..

Ukraine says Russian troop build-up 'insufficient' for major attack

30 minutes ago
 Economic stability crucial to achieve foreign poli ..

Economic stability crucial to achieve foreign policy goals: FM

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>