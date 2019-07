The Court of Justice of the European Union said Thursday it had unfrozen assets of seven Ukrainians, including former President Viktor Yanukovych

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Court of Justice of the European Union said Thursday it had unfrozen assets of seven Ukrainians, including former President Viktor Yanukovych.

"The General Court annuls the freezing of funds of seven members of the former Ukrainian ruling class, including Viktor Yanukovych, former President of Ukraine," the court said in a press release.