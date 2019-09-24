EU court annuls Starbucks tax deal decision, rejects Fiat appeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :An EU court on Tuesday annulled an order by Brussels that Starbucks pay 30 million Euros in taxes to the Netherlands, saying European regulators had failed to demonstrate illegal state aid.

In a separate decision, however, the same court said Fiat must pay the same amount to Luxembourg, upholding a similar EU order from 2015.

The split decision will be closely watched by Apple, which was orderedto repay Ireland 13 billion euros in 2016 in a blockbuster case that is alsomaking its way through EU courts.