EU Court Annuls Starbucks Tax Deal Decision, Rejects Fiat Appeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:21 PM

EU court annuls Starbucks tax deal decision, rejects Fiat appeal

An EU court on Tuesday annulled an order by Brussels that Starbucks pay 30 million euros in taxes to the Netherlands, saying European regulators had failed to demonstrate illegal state aid

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :An EU court on Tuesday annulled an order by Brussels that Starbucks pay 30 million Euros in taxes to the Netherlands, saying European regulators had failed to demonstrate illegal state aid.

In a separate decision, however, the same court said Fiat must pay the same amount to Luxembourg, upholding a similar EU order from 2015.

The split decision will be closely watched by Apple, which was orderedto repay Ireland 13 billion euros in 2016 in a blockbuster case that is alsomaking its way through EU courts.

