UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Annuls State Aid To Condor But Suspends Repayment

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

EU court annuls state aid to Condor but suspends repayment

An EU court on Wednesday annulled the EU's approval of Germany's state aid to charter airline, Condor, but suspended the application of its ruling to give the European Commission time to come up with a new decision on the case

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :An EU court on Wednesday annulled the EU's approval of Germany's state aid to charter airline, Condor, but suspended the application of its ruling to give the European Commission time to come up with a new decision on the case.

Condor was granted aid worth 550 million Euros ($600 million) from the German government and the regional state of Hesse to keep it afloat during the coronavirus crisis.

The airline was at that time already in insolvency proceedings which had to be extended because an interested buyer retracted its offer.

The commission however approved Germany's aid for the airline, taking into account damages suffered by Condor because of travel restrictions arising from the pandemic and the costs incurred in the extension of the insolvency proceedings.

Following the lawsuit filed by Ryanair, the General Court of the European Union said it could not establish that the travel restrictions had led to the failure of Condor's sale.

However, because of the potential "harmful consequences for the German economy" if the aid was immediately annulled, the court said it was suspending implementation of its ruling "pending the adoption of a new decision by the Commission".

Related Topics

German European Union Germany Sale From Government Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

4 minutes ago

PML-N leader Javed Latif gets bail in treason case

26 minutes ago

SC directs petitioners to challenge Military Court ..

25 seconds ago

Lavrov Says No Western Officials Demand Russia Be ..

27 seconds ago

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case for two weeks ..

28 seconds ago

Dacoits gang busted in okara

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.