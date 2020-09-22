UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Approves UK State Aid For Nuclear Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:25 PM

EU court approves UK state aid for nuclear plant

The EU's highest court on Tuesday approved British government subsidies for a new nuclear power plant, throwing out an appeal by Austria to rule them in breach of the bloc's state aid rules

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The EU's highest court on Tuesday approved British government subsidies for a new nuclear power plant, throwing out an appeal by Austria to rule them in breach of the bloc's state aid rules.

Britain has now left the EU but the case dates back to 2014 when the European Commission approved government aid for the Hinkley Point C plant in southwest England, which is due to be completed in 2025.

Anti-nuclear Austria challenged the commission's green light and, after losing in the General Court of the EU, appealed to the higher European Court of Justice.

But the ECJ ruled that EU environmental regulations did not automatically bar governments from paying subsidies to build nuclear power plants.

"A member state is free to determine the conditions for exploiting its energy resources, its choice between different energy sources and the general structure of its energy supply, and which does not preclude that choice from being nuclear energy," the ECJ said in a statement on the ruling.

French energy giant EDF and China General Nuclear Power (CGN) are working together on the �19.6-billion ($26-billion, 22-billion-euro) Hinkley plant, which is key to the British government's long-term energy plans.

London wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, using nuclear power to help meet the country's electricity needs.

But as diplomatic tensions with Beijing rise, there is growing unease about the wisdom of allowing China to play such a pivotal role in major infrastructure projects.

Austria has long campaigned against nuclear power, bolstered by a referendum in 1978 rejecting atomic energy.

Related Topics

Electricity China Nuclear Beijing Austria From Government Court

Recent Stories

World leaders adopt declaration calling for global ..

52 seconds ago

Meeting held to review performance of polio teams

53 seconds ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Denies Arrested New York ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan Army’s soldier embraces martyrdom near ..

16 minutes ago

Fire at Recycling Firm in Northeast France Produce ..

56 seconds ago

CPEC: Gwadar emerging as immense trade, energy-tra ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.