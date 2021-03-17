EU court backs France activists in bird glue-hunt case

The EU's top court ruled on Wednesday that hunting birds by using so-called glue traps was likely to cause the animals "irreparable harm", paving the way for an outright ban in France

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The EU's top court ruled on Wednesday that hunting birds by using so-called glue traps was likely to cause the animals "irreparable harm", paving the way for an outright ban in France.

The court was ruling on a query raised in 2019 by the judicial authorities in France, the last nation in the bloc to authorise the controversial practice.

Two campaign groups had brought a case against the environment ministry arguing that the practice, which involves hunters spreading glue known as birdlime on tree branches to catch thrushes and blackbirds, constituted animal cruelty and should be halted.

Its defenders say the birds -- which are used as "callers" to attract other birds for shotgun hunters -- are later cleaned and released unharmed, but critics say a wide range of other birds are also caught and injured.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union said glue traps were "capable, by their very nature, of damaging the feathers of any bird captured".

As a result, it said, "the fact that a method of capture of birds... is traditional is not, in itself, sufficient to establish that another satisfactory solution cannot be used instead".

President Emmanuel Macron suspended the traditional trapping method last August, and the ruling paves the way for a complete ban.

Before the suspension, France set a quota of 42,000 birds from glue trap hunting.

The two associations that lodged the case against the environment ministry, One Voice and League for the Protection of Birds, welcomed the decision.

"The argument by hunters that they release unintentional catches was swept away... because in fact the glue doesn't choose between birds," One Voice said in a statement.

Environment Minister Barbara Pompili suggested that the government would move to make the ban permanent, following a final judgment from the State Council, the country's highest court for administrative law matters.

The ruling "supports this measure for conserving biodiversity", Pompili said on Twitter.

But hunters have not given up the fight, arguing that nothing had yet been banned and the EU court had simply returned the matter to the State Council.

"We're going to prepare our case for the State Council and invite them to come see for themselves the reality on the ground," said Eric Camoin, president of the French association of glue trap hunters.