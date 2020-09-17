UrduPoint.com
EU Court Dismisses Appeal Against Ukraine Crisis-Related Sanctions On Russia's Rosneft

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:06 PM

The Court of Justice of the European Union announced on Thursday rejecting the appeal against sanctions on subsidiaries of Russia's oil giant Rosneft, which the European Union imposed back in 2014 due to Russia's alleged role in the Ukrainian crisis

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Court of Justice of the European Union announced on Thursday rejecting the appeal against sanctions on subsidiaries of Russia's oil giant Rosneft, which the European Union imposed back in 2014 due to Russia's alleged role in the Ukrainian crisis.

"The Court of Justice upholds the judgment of the General Court dismissing an action brought against the restrictive measures imposed on Russian oil companies that are members of the Rosneft group in the context of the Ukraine crisis. The measures have been duly justified and are suitable for putting pressure on Russia because of its role in that crisis," the court ruling read.

