EU Court Dismisses Challenge To Linking Funds For Member States To Respect For Rule Of Law

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The top EU court threw out a challenge on Wednesday filed by Poland and Hungary contesting the EU conditionality mechanism  that links giving financial assistance to member states to respect for the rule of law.

The European Court of Justice said it "dismisses the actions brought by Hungary and Poland against the conditionality mechanism which makes the receipt of financing from the Union budget subject to the respect by the Member States for the principles of the rule of law.

The European Commission has repeatedly accused the two net recipients of EU funds of undermining judicial and media independence. EU leaders agreed in December 2020 that payments from the bloc's budget should be conditioned on respect for its values.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Twitter that the court's decision showed the conditionality mechanism could only be applied following a strict procedure and under certain conditions.

