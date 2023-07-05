Open Menu

EU Court Dismisses Claim Of Catalonia's Puigdemont, Associates Over Parliamentary Immunity

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that it had dismissed the claims of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and his ex-ministers Antoni Comin and Clara Ponsati, who sought the restoration of their parliamentary immunity.

"The action brought by Mr Carles Puigdemont i Casamajo, Mr Antoni Comin i Oliveres and Ms Clara Ponsati i Obiols against the decisions of the European Parliament to waive their immunity is dismissed. The Court also dismisses as inadmissible the action brought by Mr Puigdemont and Mr Comin against the refusal of the President of the European Parliament to defend their parliamentary immunity," the court said in a statement.

The statement added that the court rejected all the arguments put forward by the plaintiffs, "in particular their arguments that the Parliament erred in concluding that the legal proceedings at issue were not brought with the intention of damaging the Members' activities.

"

On October 1, 2017, the Catalan government held a referendum, as a result of which the local parliament declared the independence of the autonomous community from Spain. After that, the Spanish government introduced direct rule in Catalonia and dissolved the Catalan parliament, and a number of members of the local government, including Puigdemont, left the country.

Madrid issued national and European arrest warrants for them, which did not prevent Puigdemont, Comin and Ponsati to be elected to the European Parliament in May 2019.

On March 9, 2021, members of the European Parliament voted to remove parliamentary immunity from Puigdemont, Comin and Ponsati over their involvement in the 2017 referendum deemed illegal by Spain.

