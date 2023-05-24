UrduPoint.com

EU Court Dismisses Meta's Suit Against EU Antitrust Regulators

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

EU Court Dismisses Meta's Suit Against EU Antitrust Regulators

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that it has dismissed as baseless the action brought by a subsidiary of US-based Meta company (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), Meta Platforms Ireland, against European antitrust regulators.

"The General Court finds that Meta Platforms Ireland has not successfully demonstrated that the request to provide documents to be identified by search terms went beyond what was necessary or that establishing a virtual data room failed to ensure that sensitive personal data was sufficiently protected," the court said in a statement.

In May 2020, the European Commission sent inquiries to Meta Platforms Ireland over the company's suspected anticompetitive practices in its use of data and in the management of its social network platform, Facebook. The company was required to provide the Commission with all documents prepared or received by three of its executives within a certain period of time or face a potential penalty payment of 8 million Euros ($8.6 million) per day of delay. In July 2020, Meta Platforms Ireland brought an action for annulment of the European Commission's demand.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook European Union Company Ireland May July 2020 All Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

44 minutes ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

2 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

2 hours ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.