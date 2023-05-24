BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that it has dismissed as baseless the action brought by a subsidiary of US-based Meta company (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), Meta Platforms Ireland, against European antitrust regulators.

"The General Court finds that Meta Platforms Ireland has not successfully demonstrated that the request to provide documents to be identified by search terms went beyond what was necessary or that establishing a virtual data room failed to ensure that sensitive personal data was sufficiently protected," the court said in a statement.

In May 2020, the European Commission sent inquiries to Meta Platforms Ireland over the company's suspected anticompetitive practices in its use of data and in the management of its social network platform, Facebook. The company was required to provide the Commission with all documents prepared or received by three of its executives within a certain period of time or face a potential penalty payment of 8 million Euros ($8.6 million) per day of delay. In July 2020, Meta Platforms Ireland brought an action for annulment of the European Commission's demand.