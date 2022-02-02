UrduPoint.com

EU Court Dismisses PGNiG Claim To Annul Bloc's Decision In Antitrust Case Against Gazprom

Published February 02, 2022

The General Court of the European Union dismissed on Wednesday the complaint filed by Poland's energy company PGNiG seeking to reverse the decision of the European Commission in the antitrust case against Russia's Gazprom

"The General Court dismisses the action brought against a decision by the Commission to make binding on Gazprom commitments proposed by the latter in order to address competition concerns raised by the former in relation to the national markets for the upstream wholesale supply of gas in the countries of eastern and central Europe," the court's filing read.

PGNiG appealed to the General Court against the decision of the European Commission on pro-competitive obligations on October 15, 2018.

