EU Court Fines Hungary For Not Following Asylum Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM

EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The EU's top court fined Hungary 200 million Euros ($216 million) and imposed a daily one-million-euro penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.

The fine and penalty were because Budapest "is deliberately evading" compliance with the European Union laws despite a 2020 ruling that it must uphold international procedures for asylum seekers, the European Court of Justice said.

"Since this failure to fulfil obligations constitutes an unprecedented and exceptionally serious breach of EU law, the Court orders Hungary to pay a lump sum of 200 million euros and a penalty payment of one million euros per day of delay," it said in a statement.

