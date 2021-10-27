UrduPoint.com

EU Court Fines Poland $1.1Mln Daily Until Warsaw Abolishes Controversial Disciplinary Body

The European Court of Justice ordered on Wednesday that Poland pay fine worth 1 million euros ($1.16 million) daily until it acts on its previous ruling to abolish the controversial Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court

The European Union has criticized Poland for several judicial reforms including the formation of a disciplinary chamber with the Polish Supreme Court eligible to remove judges from their posts which it considered infringing upon the independence of the Polish judiciary. In July, the EU court requested Poland to scrap the controversial body, which Warsaw refused to do, insisting that its national constitution takes precedence over EU law.

"As it has not suspended the application of the provisions of national legislation relating, in particular, to the areas of jurisdiction of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, Poland is ordered to pay the European Commission a daily penalty payment in an amount of 1 000 000," the court ruling read.

Commenting on the court verdict, Polish Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta denounced it as "usurpation and blackmail."

"The EU court is completely ignoring the Polish constitution and the decisions of the Constitutional Tribunal. It operates outside its competences and abuses the imposition of financial penalties and interim measures," the official tweeted.

Earlier in October, however, Poland agreed to implement the verdict after Brussels instructed relevant EU services to look into the legitimacy of Warsaw's move, warning of sanctions.

Despite that, the European Commission suggests that Poland failed to fully implement the court decision and continue to take actions that may threaten the independence and impartiality of judges. As a result, the EU body asked the court of justice to introduce financial sanctions against Warsaw.

