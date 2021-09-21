UrduPoint.com

EU Court Fines Poland Daily $586,000 For Running Controversial Coal Mine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) A European Union court will fine Poland a daily 500,000 Euros ($586,000) starting Monday until it acts on an earlier order to close an open-pit coal mine disrupting water supply to Czech communities.

Rosario Silva, the judge of the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union, said that the penalty was needed to "strengthen the effectiveness" of the interim order.

"Poland must be ordered to pay the Commission a penalty payment of ‚¬500,000 per day from the date of notification of the present order to Poland until that Member State complies with the interim order," the ruling read.

The Polish government said in a statement that it would not close the Turow lignite mine because its closure would undermine the country's and Europe's energy security. Poland depends on the mine for up to 7% of its electric supply.

The Czech Republic fears that continued mining on its border will drain groundwater from its territory, threatening the drinking water supply in nearby communities. It asked the court to place a daily 5 million euro penalty on its neighbor.

