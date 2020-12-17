UrduPoint.com
EU Court Of Justice Rules Hungary Breached Its Commitments Regarding Migrants, Refugees

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on Thursday that Hungary had violated its obligations under European law in relation to migrants from non-European countries.

"Hungary has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law in the area of procedures for granting international protection and returning illegally staying third-country nationals," a court document said.

The court found that measures taken by Budapest that infringe EU law include restricting access to the international protection procedure, unlawfully detaining applicants for that protection in transit zones, as well as moving illegally staying third-country nationals to a border area, without observing the guarantees surrounding a return procedure.

After the migration crisis broke out in Europe several years ago amid escalating situation in the middle East, the Hungarian authorities toughened policy towards migrants and refugees who cross the country's borders. Humanitarian agencies of the United nations and the European Union have repeatedly slammed Budapest for applying stringent measures against migrants. Hungary also faced especial criticism from Brussels for refusing to comply with EU decisions on migration policy.

