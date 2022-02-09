UrduPoint.com

EU Court Of Justice Stops Consideration Of Polish-Czech Dispute Over Turow Coal Mine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg stopped on Tuesday consideration of the long-standing dispute between Prague and Warsaw over Poland's Turow coal mine, located on the border with the Czech Republic, after the parties had reached an agreement.

"#ECJ : #lignite mining activities at #Turow #coal mine #environment - By order of 4 February 2022 Case C-121/21 has been removed from the Court's register following an amicable settlement between the #CzechRepublic and #Poland," the court wrote on Twitter.

The Czech Republic filed a complaint over the Polish coal mine with the EU court in May, 2021, saying that the mining works affects the quality of water in Czech regions across the border from the mine. The court ordered Poland to immediately stop the mining, but Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki refused to comply. In September, 2021, the EU court ruled that Poland pay 500,000 Euros ($585,000) every day until the coal mine stops operating.

However, Poland did not pay the fine.

As a result of lengthy negotiations, the governments of the Czech Republic and Poland signed a compromise agreement resolving the dispute over operation of the coal mine.

Warsaw committed to complete the construction and ensure the functioning of the underground wall intended for preventing further outflow of groundwater from the Czech Republic. In addition, Poland promised to create an earthen rampart to protect inhabitants of the nearest villages from noise, dust and other types of pollution. Warsaw also pledged to take measures to improve air conditions in the region.

On February 4, the Czech Republic withdrew its complaint against Poland from the EU court.

On Tuesday, the European Commission said that the amount of the fines imposed on Poland would be deducted from the financing of Warsaw by the European Union. The deduction will apply to the fines for the period from September 20, 2021 to October 19, 2021. The amount is expected to be about 15 million euros.

>