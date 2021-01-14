UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Opinion Endorses Local Authority's Competency To File Cases Against Big-techs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:31 PM

EU court opinion endorses local authority's competency to file cases against big-techs

Data protection watchdogs in any member state of the European Union (EU) can file complaints against Facebook despite the fact the company bases its European presence in Ireland, advocate general Michal Bobek advised the European Court of Justice on Thursday

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Data protection watchdogs in any member state of the European Union (EU) can file complaints against Facebook despite the fact the company bases its European presence in Ireland, advocate general Michal Bobek advised the European Court of Justice on Thursday.

The adviser to the EU's top court said in a statement that although he was advising in a case involving Face-book, this principle applies to any other tech firm even if they are headquartered in a different EU state.

He made the recommendation after Belgium's privacy regulator filed a data case it had started against several companies belonging to the Face-book group in September 2015.

In those proceedings, the Belgian data protection authority requested that Face-book be ordered to stop placing certain cookies on the device of those individuals who, using the internet established in Belgium, browse a web page in the Face-book.com domain without their consent.

Face-book sought to reject the action by arguing against the watchdog's competence.

It argued that under EU privacy rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), only the data protection authority of the State of Face-book's main establishment in the EU -- the Irish Data Protection Commission -- is empowered to engage in judicial proceedings against Face-book for infringements of the GDPR in relation to cross-border data processing.

The Belgian court of appeal asked the EU Court of Justice for an opinion on the matter, specially whether the GDPR actually prevents a national data protection authority from engaging in court proceedings in its member state.

Bobek recommended that the data protection agency in any EU country should be able to take legal action in various situations even if they were not the lead authority.

He said that although the lead authority had a general competence over cross-border data processing, the power of other authorities to start legal proceedings was curtailed in cross-border cases based on the "one-stop-shop" mechanism enshrined in EU rules.

Related Topics

Internet Facebook European Union Company Lead Ireland Belgium September 2015 From Top Court

Recent Stories

Explosion at visa processing centre due to mechani ..

21 minutes ago

Three Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The ..

26 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani is super excited for her upcoming dra ..

28 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific welcomes second ATR freighter

29 minutes ago

Installation of international fiber-optic communic ..

31 minutes ago

Pesco to suspend power supply to various areas due ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.