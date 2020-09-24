UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Rejects Maddie Suspect's Bid For Prison Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:31 PM

EU court rejects Maddie suspect's bid for prison release

The European Court of Justice on Thursday rejected an appeal against a rape conviction by the prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, meaning he would have to remain in jail for now

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020) :The European Court of Justice on Thursday rejected an appeal against a rape conviction by the prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, meaning he would have to remain in jail for now.

In the ruling, the court found the conviction justified because Italian authorities, who had handed the German suspect identified only as Christian B. over to German authorities, had given their consent for him to be prosecuted for that separate rape case.

`

Related Topics

Jail German Christian Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives COVID ..

3 minutes ago

PCB statement on Faisal Iqbal

5 minutes ago

PCB in hot waters as FIA issues notice for alleged ..

31 minutes ago

2020 World New Energy Vehicle Congress to be held ..

39 seconds ago

China's COVID-19 vaccine shows "no side effects" i ..

42 seconds ago

Lavrov Talks COVID-19, Bilateral Cooperation With ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.