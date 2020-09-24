(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020) :The European Court of Justice on Thursday rejected an appeal against a rape conviction by the prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, meaning he would have to remain in jail for now.

In the ruling, the court found the conviction justified because Italian authorities, who had handed the German suspect identified only as Christian B. over to German authorities, had given their consent for him to be prosecuted for that separate rape case.

