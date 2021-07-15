UrduPoint.com
EU Court Rules Polish Judicial Reform 'not Compatible' With EU Law

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:32 PM

EU court rules Polish judicial reform 'not compatible' with EU law

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Thursday ruled that a reform concerning disciplinary cases involving judges in Poland was "not compatible" with EU law

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Thursday ruled that a reform concerning disciplinary cases involving judges in Poland was "not compatible" with EU law.

"Poland has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law," the court said in its ruling, escalating a long-running confrontation between Brussels and Warsaw over Poland's judicial reforms.

