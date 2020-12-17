UrduPoint.com
EU Court Rules That Hungary Broke Asylum Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:02 PM

The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that Hungary had broken the law by preventing some immigrants from seeking asylum and moving many to transit camps

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020) :The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that Hungary had broken the law by preventing some immigrants from seeking asylum and moving many to transit camps.

"Hungary has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law in the area of procedures for granting international protection," the European Court of Justice said.

