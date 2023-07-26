The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said on Wednesday it reversed the decision of the European Council on the inclusion of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka and his son, former lawmaker Artyom Pshonka, on the bloc's sanctions lists

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said on Wednesday it reversed the decision of the European Council on the inclusion of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka and his son, former lawmaker Artyom Pshonka, on the bloc's sanctions lists.

A document on the CJEU website said that the court had overturned the Council's decision to impose sanctions on Pshonka and his son, citing errors in assessment and doubts that it was based on sufficiently "solid factual basis.

" The CJEU also ordered the Council of the EU to pay the relevant court costs.�

Pshonka, who served as the prosecutor general under former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and fled to Russia after the 2014 coup in Ukraine, was sanctioned by the EU in 2014 together with his son as persons subject to criminal prosecution in Ukraine for alleged embezzlement and abuse of power. Pshonka appealed the decision with the CJEU on several occasions. In September 2022, the EU removed part of the sanctions against them.