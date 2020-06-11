UrduPoint.com
EU Court Rules Wolves Protected Even In Cities

Thu 11th June 2020

A wolf remains protected under EU rules to protect wilderness habitats even if it strays into a town or village, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A wolf remains protected under EU rules to protect wilderness habitats even if it strays into a town or village, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday.

Wolves were once very rare in Europe but populations have begun to grow in protected pockets of forests and hills, in some cases coming into conflict with humans.

In 2016, Romanian animal protection volunteers and a vet captured and tried to relocate a wolf that had taken to roaming a property outside two protected areas.

Their effort to remove the animal to a nature reserve failed however, and it escaped to a nearby forest, leading to a criminal case to be lodged against their association.

The Romanian court referred the matter to European judges to decide whether the wolf had been protected under an EU "Habitats Directive" -- even outside the designated areas.

On Thursday, the court ruled that, since species such as a wolf have a "natural range" much greater than the size of a reserve, it should be considered protected.

"The court held that the obligation strictly to protect protected animal species applies to the entire 'natural range' of those species, whether they are in their natural habitat, protected areas or in proximity to human settlements," the ruling said.

