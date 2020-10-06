EU court says Hungary ban on Soros' college illegal

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that a law on foreign-funded universities which Hungary used to close a renowned college founded by George Soros was illegal

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that a law on foreign-funded universities which Hungary used to close a renowned college founded by George Soros was illegal.

"The conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU law," the European Court of Justice said.

Soros, the Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist set up the Central European University (CEU) in his native Budapest in 1991, but it was forced to largely move to Vienna in 2019 after falling foul of the new law.

The National Higher education law was written to regulate all international higher eduction institutions, but was widely seen as an attack on the CEU by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Soros, who stepped down as chairman of the university's board in 2007, also supports civil society and pro-democracy initiatives critical of Orban's conservative and increasingly authoritarian government.

The European Commission took Hungary to court over the law and on Tuesday it issued a judgement ruling that Hungary had failed to respect its commitments to the World Trade Organisation.

In particular, Budapest should not have discriminated against colleges such as the CEU by demanding that they offer the same degree courses in their state of origin -- in this case the US -- as in Hungary.

dc/bp