UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Says Hungary Curbs On Foreign-funded NGOs Broke Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

EU court says Hungary curbs on foreign-funded NGOs broke law

The EU's top court on Thursday ruled that a ban imposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on foreign-funded NGO's broke European law

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The EU's top court on Thursday ruled that a ban imposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on foreign-funded NGO's broke European law.

"Hungary's restrictions on the funding of civil organisations by persons established outside that member state do not comply with the Union law," the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Top Court

Recent Stories

Under-12 and Over-60 can now take part in sports a ..

12 minutes ago

Inzamam queries ICC's new set of rules

2 minutes ago

Oman announces 739 new COVID-19 cases

47 minutes ago

Pakistan announces to reopen Taftan border for tra ..

2 minutes ago

Qantas cuts international flights until October

2 minutes ago

Rs211000 fine imposed on petrol pumps, 121 issued ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.