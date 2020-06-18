EU court says Hungary curbs on foreign-funded NGOs broke law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The EU's top court on Thursday ruled that a ban imposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on foreign-funded NGO's broke European law

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The EU's top court on Thursday ruled that a ban imposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on foreign-funded NGO's broke European law.

"Hungary's restrictions on the funding of civil organisations by persons established outside that member state do not comply with the Union law," the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said in a statement.