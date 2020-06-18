UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Says Hungary Curbs On Foreign-funded NGOs Broke Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

EU court says Hungary curbs on foreign-funded NGOs broke law

The EU's top court on Thursday ruled that curbs imposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on foreign-funded NGOs broke European law

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The EU's top court on Thursday ruled that curbs imposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on foreign-funded NGOs broke European law.

"Hungary's restrictions on the funding of civil organisations by persons established outside that member state do not comply with the Union law," the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said in a statement.

The European Commission had referred Hungary to the court following the adoption in 2017 of a law that is one of many that the EU says violate European rule of law.

According to critics, this law targeted Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros, who in 1984 created the Open Society Foundation, a harsh critic of Orban.

The legislation in question requires certain categories of NGOs that receive more than 7.

2 million Hungarian florints ($27,000) of foreign funding per year, to register as such and make the distinction public.

In particular, they must publish the Names of donors. If they do not comply with these obligations, they are subject to sanctions.

Because it "establishes a difference in treatment between national and cross-border movements of capital", this law constitutes a restriction on the free movement of capital, the court said.

It creates "a climate of mistrust towards the associations and foundations" targeted, it said, and may dissuade donors.

The court rejected Hungary's arguments on transparency, holding that the restrictions apply indiscriminately and not only to organisations likely to have a significant influence on public debate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister George Hungary May 2017 Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

3 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

8 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

36 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

41 minutes ago

Trading of Gulfa Mineral Water &amp; Processing In ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary visits Dibba Al-Fujairah Hos ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.